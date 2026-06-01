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Kinoafisha Films Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
21:20 from 21:25 from
2D, KZ
20:20 from 20:25 from
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