Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
Almaty
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
Showtimes
at the Kinoplexx 5 Maxima cinema
Junglilau
Today 6 sessions
15:40
from
17:30
from
19:20
from
21:20
from
...
One Battle After Another
Today 2 sessions
20:20
from
23:20
from
...
Pets on a Train
Today 4 sessions
14:50
from
16:40
from
18:30
from
19:20
from
...
Qaitadan
Today 6 sessions
15:10
from
17:20
from
19:00
from
21:10
from
...
All showtimes and tickets
Films at the Kinoplexx 5 Maxima cinema
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:40
from
17:30
from
19:20
from
21:20
from
23:10
from
01:10
from
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
20:20
from
23:20
from
Pets on a Train
Action, Animation, Comedy
2025, France
2D, RU
14:50
from
16:40
from
18:30
from
19:20
from
All showtimes and tickets
