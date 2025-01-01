Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Almaty
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima Cinema (Almaty) on the map
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima Cinema (Almaty) on the map
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima Cinema (Almaty) on the map
All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map
Cinemas Nearby
2
km
Chaplin MegaPark
g. Almaty, ul. Makataeva, 127, TRTs «MEGA Park», 3-y etazh
5
2.7
km
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
5
3
km
Teatr dramy im. M.O.Auezova
Teatr imeni Muhtara Auezova / Baykonur
5
3.4
km
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy / Rayymbek batyra
5
3.5
km
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
5
3.8
km
OPEN CINEMA ALMATY
Alatau
5
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree