Kinoafisha Almaty Cinemas Kinoplexx 5 Maxima Kinoplexx 5 Maxima Cinema (Almaty) on the map

Kinoplexx 5 Maxima Cinema (Almaty) on the map

Kinoplexx 5 Maxima Cinema (Almaty) on the map All about the cinema
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
