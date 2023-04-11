Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Almaty Cinemas Kinopark 8 Moskva

Kinopark 8 Moskva

Almaty
Address
g. Almaty, TRTs MOSKVA Metropolitan, 3 etazh, pr. Abaya, ug.pr. Altynsarina, 37/1
Undeground
Baykonur
Show on map
Phone

+7 (778) 099-09-17

Call
Tickets from
Add to Favourites Already in favourites

Network

Kinopark Theatres
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Есть сканнер билетов
LUX
Waiter
Parking
Children's auditorium
few votes Rate
8 votes
Tickets from
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Kinopark 8 Moskva cinema
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 1 session
01:40 from ...
Junglilau
Junglilau
Today 1 session
01:30 from ...
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
Today 1 session
01:20 from ...
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Today 2 sessions
01:10 from 01:50 from ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

Екатерина Лавриненко 11 April 2023, 16:15
Сегодня, 11.04.23, были с сыном на дневном сеансе. Очень грязный зал! Грязные отпечатки на каждом кресле, пришлось вытирать вкладными салфетками что… Read more…
Aliya Ashimova 21 September 2025, 21:24
Сегодня 21.09.2025 года посетили кинотеатр в ТЦ Москва, фильм Аменгер, начало сеанса 20.20 часов. Однако сотрудники кинотеатра сказали что сеанс… Read more…
Reviews Write review
8 votes
Rate
Photos All photos
All photos

Films at the Kinopark 8 Moskva cinema

Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Wed 1 Thu 2
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
01:40 from
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
01:30 from
Qaitadan
Qaitadan Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
01:20 from
All showtimes and tickets
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more