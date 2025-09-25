Menu
25 September 2025
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
Junglilau
Junglilau
Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
Splitsville
Splitsville
Comedy 2025, USA
Alpha
Alpha
Drama 2025, France / Belgium
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
28 September 2025
Munch in Hell
Munch in Hell
Biography, Documentary, History 2018, Norway / Netherlands
2 October 2025
Керексин
Керексин
Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
Afterburn
Afterburn
Sci-Fi, Action 2025, USA
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Horror 2025, USA
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
Comedy, Adventure 2025, Russia
9 October 2025
Tron 3
Tron 3
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
Horror 2025, Kyrgyzstan
Sketch
Sketch
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2024, USA
Kangaroo
Kangaroo
Comedy 2025, Australia
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, Netherlands / Belgium
Shell
Shell
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
16 October 2025
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
Biography 2025, Russia / Georgia
Good Boy
Good Boy
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
Horror 2025, USA
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
Thriller 2025, USA
Good Fortune
Good Fortune
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
23 October 2025
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
Adventure, Fairy Tale 2025, Russia
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, USA
23 January 2026
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
Horror 2026, USA
20 December 2029
Avatar 4
Avatar 4
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2029, USA
