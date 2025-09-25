Menu
New Releases in Kazakhstan
All
Anticipated
Online
TV Shows
Archive
All
2025
2026
2029
25 September 2025
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
55
2
Tickets
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
10
1
Tickets
Splitsville
Comedy
2025, USA
6
3
Tickets
Alpha
Drama
2025, France / Belgium
5
3
Remind me
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2
2
Tickets
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
1
0
Tickets
28 September 2025
Munch in Hell
Biography, Documentary, History
2018, Norway / Netherlands
0
0
Remind me
2 October 2025
Керексин
Drama
2025, Kyrgyzstan
35
4
Remind me
Afterburn
Sci-Fi, Action
2025, USA
7
1
Tickets
Hell House LLC: Lineage
Horror
2025, USA
5
1
Tickets
My Grandfather's Rules for Men
Comedy, Adventure
2025, Russia
4
1
Tickets
9 October 2025
Tron 3
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2025, USA
71
0
Remind me
Ифрит 2
Horror
2025, Kyrgyzstan
19
3
Remind me
Sketch
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2024, USA
3
1
Remind me
Kangaroo
Comedy
2025, Australia
2
0
Remind me
Miss Moxy
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium
1
2
Remind me
Shell
Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
1
1
Remind me
16 October 2025
Lermontov. Doomsday
Biography
2025, Russia / Georgia
23
4
Remind me
Good Boy
Horror, Thriller
2025, USA
12
1
Remind me
The Black Phone 2
Horror
2025, USA
10
1
Remind me
Ice Fall
Thriller
2025, USA
2
0
Remind me
Good Fortune
Action, Comedy
2025, USA
1
0
Remind me
23 October 2025
My Pet Dragon
Adventure, Fairy Tale
2025, Russia
57
15
Remind me
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, USA
0
0
Remind me
23 January 2026
Return to Silent Hill
Horror
2026, USA
14
3
Remind me
20 December 2029
Avatar 4
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2029, USA
940
119
Remind me
All
2025
2026
2029
