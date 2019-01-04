Menu
Lumiera Cinema

Lumiera Cinema

Almaty
g. Almaty, prosp. Abylay hana, 62
Zhibek Zholy Rayymbek batyra
+7 (727) 222-23-23

+7 707 782 82 11

Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
4K
7.4 Rate
11 votes
Showtimes at the Lumiera Cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 4 sessions
10:00 from 13:05 from 17:20 from 21:35 from ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 6 sessions
10:10 from 12:05 from 16:05 from 18:00 from ...
Altered
Altered
Today 1 session
11:55 from ...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
15:10 from ...
Cinema reviews

malahova_leonova 4 January 2019, 19:28
Сегодня первый с детьми посетили этот конотеатр. Очень понравился: просторный, на всех 4 этажах кинозалы. На этажи можно попасть на экскалаторах или… Read more…
Гули Хиданова 1 January 2022, 18:00
очень ужасный кинотеатр, персоналы очень грубые, охранника нужно поменять Амир. никому не советую,
11 votes
Films at the Lumiera Cinema cinema

A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00 from 13:05 from 17:20 from 21:35 from
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:10 from 12:05 from 16:05 from 18:00 from 19:50 from 21:45 from
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
11:55 from
