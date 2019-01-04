Menu
Address
g. Almaty, prosp. Abylay hana, 62
Undeground
Zhibek Zholy
Rayymbek batyra
Phone
+7 (727) 222-23-23
+7 707 782 82 11
Tickets from
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
4K
7.4
11
votes
Showtimes
at the Lumiera Cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 4 sessions
10:00
from
13:05
from
17:20
from
21:35
from
Agent & Irbis
Today 6 sessions
10:10
from
12:05
from
16:05
from
18:00
from
Altered
Today 1 session
11:55
from
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
15:10
from
All showtimes and tickets
Tomorrow
from
2 October
from
Cinema reviews
malahova_leonova
4 January 2019, 19:28
Сегодня первый с детьми посетили этот конотеатр. Очень понравился: просторный, на всех 4 этажах кинозалы. На этажи можно попасть на экскалаторах или…
Гули Хиданова
1 January 2022, 18:00
очень ужасный кинотеатр, персоналы очень грубые, охранника нужно поменять Амир. никому не советую,
Reviews
11
votes
Films at the Lumiera Cinema cinema
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00
from
13:05
from
17:20
from
21:35
from
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:10
from
12:05
from
16:05
from
18:00
from
19:50
from
21:45
from
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
11:55
from
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
