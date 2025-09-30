Menu
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:00
from
13:05
from
17:20
from
21:35
from
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:10
from
12:05
from
16:05
from
18:00
from
19:50
from
21:45
from
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
11:55
from
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
2D, RU
15:10
from
Goat
Horror, Sport
2025, USA
2D, RU
12:00
from
15:10
from
19:25
from
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:20
from
14:10
from
18:00
from
19:50
from
23:40
from
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:10
from
14:10
from
17:05
from
20:00
from
22:55
from
Qaitadan
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
21:40
from
Rogue
Family
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:30
from
14:05
from
17:40
from
Splitsville
Comedy
2025, USA
2D, RU
22:55
from
23:40
from
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Horror
2025, USA
2D, RU
23:15
from
The Long Walk
Horror
2025, USA
2D, RU
15:55
from
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:20
from
13:35
from
18:00
from
21:40
from
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:15
from
12:10
from
14:10
from
15:55
from
19:25
from
21:10
from
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Drama
2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
19:35
from
23:35
from
