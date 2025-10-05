Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Almaty Cinemas Kinoplexx 5 Maxima Kinoplexx 5 Maxima Cinema Showtimes

Kinoplexx 5 Maxima Cinema Showtimes

Today 5
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:40 from 17:30 from 19:20 from 21:20 from 23:10 from 01:10 from
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
20:20 from 23:20 from
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train Action, Animation, Comedy 2025, France
2D, RU
14:50 from 16:40 from 18:30 from 19:20 from
Qaitadan
Qaitadan Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:10 from 17:20 from 19:00 from 21:10 from 23:20 from 01:30 from
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:00 from 17:00 from
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:40 from 17:30 from 21:10 from 21:50 from 23:00 from 01:00 from
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KK
19:30 from 00:10 from
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more