Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Almaty Cinemas Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)

Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)

Almaty
Address
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
Undeground
Baykonur
Show on map
Phone

+7 775 095 4083

Call
Tickets from
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Есть сканнер билетов
LUX
Waiter
Parking
Ramps
few votes Rate
2 votes
Tickets from
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 4 sessions
10:05 from 12:05 from 14:40 from 16:20 from ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 6 sessions
10:00 from 11:40 from 11:55 from 14:05 from ...
Altered
Altered
Today 2 sessions
13:10 from 13:20 from ...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 3 sessions
12:40 from 15:30 from 18:25 from ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

Nurlan Omarbekov 9 April 2023, 16:00
Здравствуйте, сегодня мои дети ходили на мультфильм братья супер Марио. Купили билеты на вип который стоял более 8 тыс. Тенге. Хотели попробовать. Но… Read more…
Гулим Сагы 4 August 2023, 20:15
Всё хорошо но надо было предупредить о том что после 10 18+, мы теперь не знаем как вернуть деньги, отстой
Reviews Write review
2 votes
Rate

Films at the Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) cinema

Tomorrow 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:05 from 12:05 from 14:40 from 16:20 from
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00 from 11:40 from 11:55 from 14:05 from 17:10 from 17:40 from 19:25 from
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
13:10 from 13:20 from
All showtimes and tickets
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more