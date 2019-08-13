Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Almaty
Cinemas
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Almaty
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Photos
Address
g. Almaty, prosp. Al-Farabi, 77/8, TTs «Esentai Mall»
Show on map
Phone
+7 (701) 762-45-11
Call
Tickets from
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Network
Kinopark Theatres
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Есть сканнер билетов
IMAX
Dolby Atmos
LUX
Sofas
Waiter
Parking
Ramps
few votes
Rate
7
votes
Tickets from
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
at the Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX cinema
Splitsville
Today 1 session
01:20
from
...
Жұмбақ қыз
Today 1 session
01:10
from
...
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Today 1 session
01:30
from
...
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from
Tomorrow
from
1 October
from
2 October
from
Cinema reviews
Рус Милованов
13 August 2019, 08:21
11.08.19. Купил билеты на фильм Алладин. Однако спутал залы, из-за того, что надпись "Зал" на билете была затёрта. Поэтому перепутал Зал с…
Read more…
Рус Милованов
13 August 2019, 08:16
02.09.19 пришёл на фильм Человек - паук: вдали от дома. Запустили в зал как полагается, за 5 минут до начала, однако не смотря на это, сам фильм…
Read more…
Reviews
Write review
7
votes
Rate
Photos
All photos
All photos
Films at the Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX cinema
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Wed
1
Thu
2
Format
All
KK
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Film
How do I book tickets?
Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Splitsville
Comedy
2025, USA
2D, RU
01:20
from
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
01:10
from
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Drama
2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KK
01:30
from
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree