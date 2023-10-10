Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Almaty Cinemas Kinoplexx 7 Aport

Kinoplexx 7 Aport

Almaty
Address
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
Show on map
Phone

+7 (701) 778-06-58

Call
Tickets from
Add to Favourites Already in favourites

Network

Kinoplexx
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Waiter
Parking
few votes Rate
5 votes
Tickets from
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Kinoplexx 7 Aport cinema
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

aikerim9404 10 October 2023, 09:01
Билетьі қалай онлайн алуға болады, ??барлық жағдай жасалынсын, досуп ашылсын!!!
aikerim9404 10 October 2023, 09:01
Мықты киноға қараушылар көп ,ашылсын еркіндік жағдай берілсе жаөсы болушы еді
Reviews Write review
5 votes
Rate

Films at the Kinoplexx 7 Aport cinema

Today 29 Tomorrow 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
All showtimes and tickets
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more