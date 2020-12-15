Menu
Русский English
Almaty
Address
g. Almaty, ul. Satpaeva, 90, TRK «ADK», 2-y etazh
Sayran Moskva
Phone

+7 (727) 330-87-70

+7 (707) 500-9-44 / администратор

Tickets from
Network

Chaplin Cinemas
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
Есть сканнер билетов
LUX
Sofas
Parking
3.6 Rate
13 votes
Tickets from
Showtimes at the Chaplin ADK cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 5 sessions
10:20 from 12:10 from 16:25 from 21:00 from ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 4 sessions
10:20 from 15:25 from 18:20 from 20:45 from ...
Caught Stealing
Caught Stealing
Today 1 session
18:35 from ...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 2 sessions
14:20 from 23:00 from ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

Аяулым Танирберген 15 December 2020, 22:45
Я где-то я ноябре пошла в ADK на Chaplin! Кино было нормально! Но я хочу высказать мнение на работников и на начальство! Меня не впустили с едой в… Read more…
Aisulu Yerbolatova 2 January 2024, 19:01
Ходили на фильм “Дәстүр”, который показывали в 3 зале кинотеатра «АДК».
1. Зашли в зал и сразу же почувствовали ужасно неприятный запах. Видно… Read more…
13 votes
Films at the Chaplin ADK cinema

Tomorrow 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:10 from 16:25 from 21:00 from 23:10 from
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:20 from 15:25 from 18:20 from 20:45 from
Caught Stealing
Caught Stealing Comedy 2025, USA
2D, RU
18:35 from
All showtimes and tickets
