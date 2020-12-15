Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Almaty
Cinemas
Chaplin ADK
Chaplin ADK
Almaty
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Address
g. Almaty, ul. Satpaeva, 90, TRK «ADK», 2-y etazh
Undeground
Sayran
Moskva
Show on map
Phone
+7 (727) 330-87-70
Call
+7 (707) 500-9-44
/ администратор
Call
Tickets from
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Network
Chaplin Cinemas
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
Есть сканнер билетов
LUX
Sofas
Parking
3.6
Rate
13
votes
In overall ranking
3
Tickets from
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
at the Chaplin ADK cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 5 sessions
10:20
from
12:10
from
16:25
from
21:00
from
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 4 sessions
10:20
from
15:25
from
18:20
from
20:45
from
...
Caught Stealing
Today 1 session
18:35
from
...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 2 sessions
14:20
from
23:00
from
...
All showtimes and tickets
Tomorrow
from
1 October
from
Cinema reviews
Аяулым Танирберген
15 December 2020, 22:45
Я где-то я ноябре пошла в ADK на Chaplin! Кино было нормально! Но я хочу высказать мнение на работников и на начальство! Меня не впустили с едой в…
Read more…
Aisulu Yerbolatova
2 January 2024, 19:01
Ходили на фильм “Дәстүр”, который показывали в 3 зале кинотеатра «АДК».
1. Зашли в зал и сразу же почувствовали ужасно неприятный запах. Видно…
Read more…
Reviews
Write review
13
votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Rate
Films at the Chaplin ADK cinema
Tomorrow
30
Wed
1
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Film
How do I book tickets?
Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:20
from
12:10
from
16:25
from
21:00
from
23:10
from
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:20
from
15:25
from
18:20
from
20:45
from
Caught Stealing
Comedy
2025, USA
2D, RU
18:35
from
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree
1. Зашли в зал и сразу же почувствовали ужасно неприятный запах. Видно… Read more…