Chaplin ADK Cinema Showtimes

Tomorrow 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:10 from 16:25 from 21:00 from 23:10 from
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:20 from 15:25 from 18:20 from 20:45 from
Caught Stealing
Caught Stealing Comedy 2025, USA
2D, RU
18:35 from
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:20 from 23:00 from
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:20 from 13:35 from 16:05 from 19:10 from 22:30 from
London Calling
London Calling Action, Comedy 2025, South Africa / USA
2D, RU
20:35 from
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:30 from 13:05 from 17:15 from 20:20 from 23:25 from
Rogue
Rogue Family 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:30 from 12:15 from 14:15 from 17:20 from
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites Horror 2025, USA
2D, RU
17:50 from
The Long Walk
The Long Walk Horror 2025, USA
2D, RU
20:15 from 22:00 from
The Roses
The Roses Comedy, Drama 2025, Great Britain / USA
2D, RU
14:05 from
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:30 from 16:10 from 22:40 from
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:10 from 12:20 from 14:10 from 18:00 from 20:00 from
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
16:10 from
