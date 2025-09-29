Menu
Kinoafisha Almaty
Cinemas
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Almaty
Address
g. Almaty, Samal-2, d. 111, ug.ul. Zholdasbekova, TRTs «Dostyk Plaza»
Phone
+7 (727) 222 00 77
+7 (727) 225 39 01
Showtimes
at the Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 5 sessions
10:35
from
12:50
from
13:25
from
15:05
from
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 3 sessions
17:20
from
19:20
from
21:20
from
...
Altered
Today 2 sessions
10:20
from
16:45
from
...
Caught Stealing
Today 1 session
12:15
from
...
Films at the Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:35
from
12:50
from
13:25
from
15:05
from
23:20
from
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
17:20
from
19:20
from
21:20
from
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:20
from
16:45
from
