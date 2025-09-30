Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Almaty
Cinemas
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex Cinema Showtimes
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex Cinema Showtimes
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Tomorrow
30
Wed
1
Format
All
JA
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Film
How do I book tickets?
Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:35
from
12:50
from
13:25
from
15:05
from
23:20
from
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
17:20
from
19:20
from
21:20
from
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:20
from
16:45
from
Caught Stealing
Comedy
2025, USA
2D, RU
12:15
from
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
2D, JA
10:25
from
13:00
from
18:10
from
Dracula: A Love Tale
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
2025, France
2D, RU
23:45
from
Goat
Horror, Sport
2025, USA
2D, RU
13:15
from
23:05
from
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:20
from
18:20
from
20:15
from
22:10
from
London Calling
Action, Comedy
2025, South Africa / USA
2D, RU
10:20
from
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, South Korea
2D, RU
15:55
from
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:30
from
12:45
from
13:05
from
13:40
from
15:40
from
16:15
from
16:50
from
18:50
from
19:25
from
20:00
from
20:35
from
22:00
from
22:35
from
23:10
from
Pets on a Train
Action, Animation, Comedy
2025, France
2D, RU
11:15
from
Qaitadan
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
20:55
from
Rogue
Family
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:20
from
14:20
from
16:20
from
Splitsville
Comedy
2025, USA
2D, RU
18:35
from
20:45
from
22:55
from
The Bad Guys 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, Japan / USA
2D, RU
10:50
from
12:25
from
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Horror
2025, USA
2D, RU
23:25
from
The Long Walk
Horror
2025, USA
2D, RU
16:40
from
23:05
from
The Roses
Comedy, Drama
2025, Great Britain / USA
2D, RU
14:30
from
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
19:00
from
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
15:30
from
17:15
from
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:25
from
14:40
from
19:00
from
21:00
from
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
18:30
from
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Drama
2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
10:45
from
16:00
from
21:10
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree