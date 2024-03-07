Menu
Almaty
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
Showtimes at the Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 cinema
Today 1 session
01:30 from ...
Today 1 session
01:10 from ...
Today 1 session
01:30 from ...
Today 1 session
01:20 from ...
User 7 March 2024, 08:56
Кайда онлайн покупа ? Канды иштиндерго шшс
Зухра Хелилова 31 July 2024, 17:22
Расписание не соответствует действительности,пришли с детьми купить билеты а сеансы отменили,хотя было написано на 19.00,19.50 только на 21.40
2D, RU
01:30 from
2D, KK
01:10 from
2D, RU
01:30 from
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
