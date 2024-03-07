Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Almaty
Cinemas
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Cinema Reviews
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Cinema Reviews
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Cinema Reviews
All about the cinema
Comments
Discuss in Chat (ru)
New
Top
Write review
User
7 March 2024, 08:56
Vote
Кайда онлайн покупа ? Канды иштиндерго шшс
7 March 2024, 08:56
2
0
Reply
Зухра Хелилова
31 July 2024, 17:22
Vote
Расписание не соответствует действительности,пришли с детьми купить билеты а сеансы отменили,хотя было написано на 19.00,19.50 только на 21.40
31 July 2024, 17:22
0
0
Reply
Only registered users can comment
Log in using
VK
OK
By logging in, you agree to the
terms of use
Authorisation by email
Discussing now
Chaplin MegaPark
10 comments
Kinopark 8 Moskva
2 comments
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
3 comments
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
2 comments
Chaplin ADK
16 comments
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree
Authorisation by email