Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Almaty Cinemas Arman Dostyk

Arman Dostyk

Almaty
Address
g. Almaty, prosp. Dostyk, 104
Undeground
Abaya
Show on map
Phone

+7 747 862 6843 / касса

Call

+7 708 9088080 / администрация

Call
Tickets from
Add to Favourites Already in favourites

Network

Арман
Bar
few votes Rate
7 votes
Tickets from
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Arman Dostyk cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 1 session
13:45 from ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 3 sessions
12:00 from 20:20 from 22:45 from ...
Altered
Altered
Today 1 session
10:20 from ...
Goat
Goat
Today 2 sessions
13:00 from 22:10 from ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

Arsenzholdybaev 9 July 2021, 16:30
Здравствуйте, сегодня на сеан 15.40 фильма Чёрная вдова на кассе с моих детей и ещё их друзей, всего 5 человек, возраст 10-13 лет кассир взяла с них… Read more…
Вероника G 6 July 2022, 09:47
Добрый день! Хотела уточнить по поводу акции вторника, можно ли по акции брать соленый а не сладкий попкорн? И из напитков в акции только кола?
Reviews Write review
7 votes
Rate

Films at the Arman Dostyk cinema

Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
13:45 from
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:00 from 20:20 from 22:45 from
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:20 from
All showtimes and tickets
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more