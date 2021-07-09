Menu
Arman Dostyk
Arman Dostyk
Almaty
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Address
g. Almaty, prosp. Dostyk, 104
Undeground
Abaya
Show on map
Phone
+7 747 862 6843
/ касса
Call
+7 708 9088080
/ администрация
Call
Tickets from
Network
Арман
Bar
7
votes
Tickets from
Showtimes
at the Arman Dostyk cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 1 session
13:45
from
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 3 sessions
12:00
from
20:20
from
22:45
from
...
Altered
Today 1 session
10:20
from
...
Goat
Today 2 sessions
13:00
from
22:10
from
...
1 October
from
Cinema reviews
Arsenzholdybaev
9 July 2021, 16:30
Здравствуйте, сегодня на сеан 15.40 фильма Чёрная вдова на кассе с моих детей и ещё их друзей, всего 5 человек, возраст 10-13 лет кассир взяла с них…
Read more…
Вероника G
6 July 2022, 09:47
Добрый день! Хотела уточнить по поводу акции вторника, можно ли по акции брать соленый а не сладкий попкорн? И из напитков в акции только кола?
Reviews
Write review
Films at the Arman Dostyk cinema
Wed
1
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
13:45
from
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:00
from
20:20
from
22:45
from
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
10:20
from
