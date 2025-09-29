Menu
Русский English
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata

Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata

Almaty
Address
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
Phone

+7 747 174 06 07

Tickets from
Network

Chaplin Cinemas
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Cafe
Play Area
Есть сканнер билетов
4DX
LUX
Sofas
Parking
Children's auditorium
1 vote
Tickets from
Showtimes at the Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 6 sessions
10:30 from 12:50 from 13:15 from 16:20 from ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 6 sessions
10:25 from 12:15 from 14:50 from 16:45 from ...
Altered
Altered
Today 2 sessions
15:25 from 18:20 from ...
Caught Stealing
Caught Stealing
Today 2 sessions
14:35 from 23:25 from ...
Films at the Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata cinema

A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, EN
19:05 from
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:50 from 13:15 from 16:20 from 21:15 from 23:05 from
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:25 from 12:15 from 14:50 from 16:45 from 17:35 from 20:30 from
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
15:25 from 18:20 from
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
