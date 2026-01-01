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The Odyssey
The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
The Odyssey, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
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Thu
23
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IMAX
RU
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, IMAX, RU
11:00
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14:10
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17:20
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20:30
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23:40
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Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:30
from
13:30
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16:40
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19:50
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23:00
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Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, IMAX, RU
11:00
from
14:10
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17:20
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20:30
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23:40
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Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
12:00
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15:10
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18:20
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21:30
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Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
11:00
from
14:10
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19:00
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Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
12:40
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15:50
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19:00
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22:10
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Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:00
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14:10
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17:20
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20:30
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23:40
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Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
19:10
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20:20
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22:10
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Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
13:00
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16:10
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19:20
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22:30
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Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:50
from
14:00
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17:10
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20:20
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23:30
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Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:30
from
13:30
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16:30
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19:30
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22:30
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