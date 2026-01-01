Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
Kinoafisha Karaganda
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 4 Tair
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map
Cinemas Nearby
0
meter
Sary Arka cinema Tair
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
5
2
km
Kinoplexx City Mall
g. Karaganda, prosp. B.Zhyrau, 59/2, TC «City MALL», 3 etazh
5
2.9
km
Saryzhaylau 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
5
3
km
Sary-Arka 3D
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
5
13.5
km
Sary Arka cinema (Maykuduk)
g. Karagandy, 15 mkrn, 27A (rayon magazina Gornyak)
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
28 Years Later
2025, Great Britain / USA, Horror
The Ugly
2025, South Korea, Drama, Detective, Thriller
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
