Kinoafisha Karaganda Cinemas Saryzhaylau 3D

Saryzhaylau 3D

Karaganda
Address
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
Phone

+7 (7212) 42-53-38 / касса

+7 (7212) 41-40-50 / автоответчик

Tickets from 800 ₸
7.1 Rate
18 votes
Tickets from 800 ₸
Showtimes at the Saryzhaylau 3D cinema
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
Today 1 session
18:25 from 800 ₸ ...
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
Today 1 session
10:30 from 800 ₸ ...
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
Today 2 sessions
14:45 from 800 ₸ 20:15 from 800 ₸ ...
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Today 2 sessions
12:10 from 800 ₸ 22:10 from 800 ₸ ...
Cinema reviews

madoka1707 11 December 2019, 17:21
За такую цену это отличный кинотеатр, стыдно даже жаловаться
келлер 10 January 2021, 08:11
Очень хороший кинотеатр нашей молодости,а такие быки ,как д Михалков пусть ходят в свой паршивый кинрфлес
Films at the Saryzhaylau 3D cinema

Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods Horror 2024, Mexico
2D, RU
18:25 from 800 ₸
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train Action, Animation, Comedy 2025, France
2D, RU
10:30 from 800 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
14:45 from 800 ₸ 20:15 from 800 ₸
