Address
g. Karaganda, prosp. Buhar zhyrau, 32
Show on map
Phone
+7 (7212) 42-53-38
/ касса
Call
+7 (7212) 41-40-50
/ автоответчик
Call
Tickets from 800 ₸
7.1
Rate
18
votes
In overall ranking
4
Tickets from 800 ₸
Showtimes
at the Saryzhaylau 3D cinema
Let's Play in the Woods
Today 1 session
18:25
from 800 ₸
...
Pets on a Train
Today 1 session
10:30
from 800 ₸
...
Qaitadan
Today 2 sessions
14:45
from 800 ₸
20:15
from 800 ₸
...
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Today 2 sessions
12:10
from 800 ₸
22:10
from 800 ₸
...
Tomorrow
from 800 ₸
1 October
from 800 ₸
Cinema reviews
madoka1707
11 December 2019, 17:21
За такую цену это отличный кинотеатр, стыдно даже жаловаться
келлер
10 January 2021, 08:11
Очень хороший кинотеатр нашей молодости,а такие быки ,как д Михалков пусть ходят в свой паршивый кинрфлес
Films at the Saryzhaylau 3D cinema
Let's Play in the Woods
Horror
2024, Mexico
2D, RU
18:25
from 800 ₸
Pets on a Train
Action, Animation, Comedy
2025, France
2D, RU
10:30
from 800 ₸
Qaitadan
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
14:45
from 800 ₸
20:15
from 800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
