Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Karaganda Cinemas Saryzhaylau 3D Saryzhaylau 3D Cinema Showtimes

Saryzhaylau 3D Cinema Showtimes

Tomorrow 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods Horror 2024, Mexico
2D, RU
18:25 from 800 ₸
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train Action, Animation, Comedy 2025, France
2D, RU
10:30 from 800 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
14:45 from 800 ₸ 20:15 from 800 ₸
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites Horror 2025, USA
2D, RU
12:10 from 800 ₸ 22:10 from 800 ₸
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
16:40 from 800 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more