Menu
Kinoafisha
Karaganda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Karaganda
Cinemas
Saryzhaylau 3D
Saryzhaylau 3D Cinema Showtimes
Saryzhaylau 3D Cinema Showtimes
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Tomorrow
30
Wed
1
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Film
How do I book tickets?
Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Let's Play in the Woods
Horror
2024, Mexico
2D, RU
18:25
from 800 ₸
Pets on a Train
Action, Animation, Comedy
2025, France
2D, RU
10:30
from 800 ₸
Qaitadan
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
14:45
from 800 ₸
20:15
from 800 ₸
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Horror
2025, USA
2D, RU
12:10
from 800 ₸
22:10
from 800 ₸
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
16:40
from 800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree