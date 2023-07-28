Menu
Sary Arka cinema Tair

Karaganda
Address
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
Phone

+7 (7212) 21-32-12

5.2 Rate
13 votes
Cinema reviews

28 July 2023, 19:08
Билеты стоят очень дорого
Mariya Nazarenko 23 September 2023, 15:36
На детском сеансе хруст и шелест пачек от чипс чуть не заглушал само кино. Запах от этого всего стоял невыносимый. Сотрудница кинотеатра попыталась… Read more…
13 votes
