Kinoafisha Karaganda
Cinemas
Sary Arka cinema Tair
Sary Arka cinema Tair
Karaganda
Address
g. Karaganda, ul. Kosmonavtov, 1V
Phone
+7 (7212) 21-32-12
5.2
Cinema reviews
28 July 2023, 19:08
Билеты стоят очень дорого
Mariya Nazarenko
23 September 2023, 15:36
На детском сеансе хруст и шелест пачек от чипс чуть не заглушал само кино. Запах от этого всего стоял невыносимый. Сотрудница кинотеатра попыталась…
