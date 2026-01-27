Menu
Kinoplexx 4 Tair

Kinoplexx 4 Tair

Karaganda
Address
g. Karaganda, TRC Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
Tickets from 1700 ₸
Tickets from 1700 ₸
Showtimes at the Kinoplexx 4 Tair cinema
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
Today 1 session
21:00 from 1700 ₸
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
Today 2 sessions
18:50 from 1700 ₸ 00:50 from 1700 ₸
Mercy
Mercy
Today 1 session
00:10 from 1700 ₸
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
Today 3 sessions
19:00 from 1700 ₸ 20:10 from 1700 ₸ 22:40 from 1700 ₸
Films at the Kinoplexx 4 Tair cinema

Avatar 3
Avatar 3 Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2025, USA
2D, RU
21:00 from 1700 ₸
Koz timesin
Koz timesin Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
18:50 from 1700 ₸ 00:50 from 1700 ₸
Mercy
Mercy Sci-Fi 2026, USA
2D, RU
00:10 from 1700 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
28 Years Later
28 Years Later
2025, Great Britain / USA, Horror
The Ugly
The Ugly
2025, South Korea, Drama, Detective, Thriller
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
