Kinoplexx 4 Tair
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 4 Tair
Kinoplexx 4 Tair
Karaganda
Address
g. Karaganda, TRC Tair, ul. Kosmonavtov, st1/29
Tickets from 1700 ₸
few votes
0
vote
Tickets from 1700 ₸
Showtimes
at the Kinoplexx 4 Tair cinema
Avatar 3
Today 1 session
21:00
from 1700 ₸
Koz timesin
Today 2 sessions
18:50
from 1700 ₸
00:50
from 1700 ₸
Mercy
Today 1 session
00:10
from 1700 ₸
Qushaqtashy mama
Today 3 sessions
19:00
from 1700 ₸
20:10
from 1700 ₸
22:40
from 1700 ₸
Today
from 1700 ₸
Films at the Kinoplexx 4 Tair cinema
Today
27
Avatar 3
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2025, USA
2D, RU
21:00
from 1700 ₸
Koz timesin
Comedy
2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
18:50
from 1700 ₸
00:50
from 1700 ₸
Mercy
Sci-Fi
2026, USA
2D, RU
00:10
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
28 Years Later
2025, Great Britain / USA, Horror
The Ugly
2025, South Korea, Drama, Detective, Thriller
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
