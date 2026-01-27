Menu
Kinoplexx 4 Tair Cinema Showtimes

Avatar 3
Avatar 3 Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2025, USA
2D, RU
21:00 from 1700 ₸
Koz timesin
Koz timesin Comedy 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
18:50 from 1700 ₸ 00:50 from 1700 ₸
Mercy
Mercy Sci-Fi 2026, USA
2D, RU
00:10 from 1700 ₸
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama Drama 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
19:00 from 1700 ₸ 20:10 from 1700 ₸ 22:40 from 1700 ₸
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill Horror 2026, USA
2D, RU
21:50 from 1700 ₸
Taube
Taube Drama 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
20:40 from 1700 ₸
The Housemaid
The Housemaid Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
19:20 from 1700 ₸ 22:00 from 1700 ₸ 00:40 from 1700 ₸
The Ugly
The Ugly Drama, Detective, Thriller 2025, South Korea
2D, RU
00:20 from 1700 ₸
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir Horror 2026, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
17:00 from 1700 ₸
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KK
18:20 from 1700 ₸
