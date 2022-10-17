Menu
Address
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
Show on map
Phone
+7 (7212) 77-07-11
/ бронирование
Call
Bar
Cafe
Play Area
Sofas
8.1
Rate
11
votes
In overall ranking
3
Cinema reviews
Альбина Сагадибекова
17 October 2022, 12:22
это вам неужели не стыдно жить здесь и не знать язык, за столько лет можно было и выучить
Damesh Ayapbek
21 May 2022, 13:40
Надо знать язык родной страны
Reviews
Write review
11
votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Rate
