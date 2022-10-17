Menu
Kinoafisha Karaganda Cinemas Sary-Arka 3D

Sary-Arka 3D

Karaganda
Address
g. Karaganda, prosp. Stroiteley, 6
Phone

+7 (7212) 77-07-11 / бронирование

Bar
Cafe
Play Area
Sofas
8.1 Rate
11 votes
Cinema reviews

Альбина Сагадибекова 17 October 2022, 12:22
это вам неужели не стыдно жить здесь и не знать язык, за столько лет можно было и выучить
Damesh Ayapbek 21 May 2022, 13:40
Надо знать язык родной страны
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
