Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Cinemas Nearby
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
Find cinemas near you
Allow the browser to determine your location.
Determine Location
Your location:undetermined
Refresh
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
1.9 km
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
3.1 km
Aizhuldyz Cinema
Kyzylordinskaya oblast, Shieliyskiy rayon, poselok Shieli, TTs «Bereke» 1, 3 etazh, ul. Abylayhan 2 ·
119 km
Kinokontsertnyy zal «Saturn»
Baykonur, ul. im General-polkovnika A.A.Maksimova,10
193 km
Zvezda
g. Baykonur, ul. Abaya, 1V
196 km
Kinoplexx Golden Family
g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
279 km
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
282 km
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
285 km
Esentay Cinema
bulv. Garyshkerler, 15, Zhezkazgan
370 km
MovieStar
g. Satpaev, ulitsa Abaya 19
375 km
Esentay
Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
375 km
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
428 km
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree