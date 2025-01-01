Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Kyzylorda
Cinemas
Zhіbek zholy 3D
Zhіbek zholy 3D
Kyzylorda
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Address
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
Show on map
Phone
+7 (7242) 90-70-70
Call
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Wi-Fi
LUX
Sofas
few votes
Rate
3
votes
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
Cinema reviews
No reviews
Write review
3
votes
Rate
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree