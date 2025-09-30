Menu
Kinoafisha
Satbayev , KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Satbayev
Cinemas
MovieStar
MovieStar
Satbayev
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Address
g. Satpaev, ulitsa Abaya 19
Show on map
Showtimes
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
few votes
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
at the MovieStar cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 1 session
09:20
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 1 session
16:10
...
Junglilau
Today 1 session
22:05
...
One Battle After Another
Today 1 session
23:50
...
All showtimes and tickets
Today
Cinema reviews
No reviews
Write review
0
vote
Rate
Films at the MovieStar cinema
Today
30
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Film
How do I book tickets?
Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
09:20
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
16:10
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
22:05
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree