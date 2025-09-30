Menu
Cinemas
MovieStar
MovieStar Cinema Showtimes
MovieStar Cinema Showtimes
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
09:20
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
16:10
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
22:05
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
23:50
Rogue
Family
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
14:25
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:55
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
11:15
18:00
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Drama
2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KZ
19:50
Now Playing
New Releases
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
