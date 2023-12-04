Menu
Русский English
Kinoafisha Turkistan Cinemas Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza

Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza

Turkistan
Address
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
Phone

+7 (778) 955-76-99

Tickets from 1500 ₸
Network

Kinopark Theatres
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Parking
7.6 Rate
16 votes
Tickets from 1500 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza cinema
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 3 sessions
14:30 from 1500 ₸ 17:30 from 1500 ₸ 00:10 from 1500 ₸ ...
Junglilau
Junglilau
Today 6 sessions
15:20 from 1500 ₸ 17:10 from 1500 ₸ 19:00 from 1500 ₸ 20:50 from 1500 ₸ ...
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
Today 1 session
19:20 from 1500 ₸ ...
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
Today 2 sessions
15:30 from 1500 ₸ 19:50 from 1500 ₸ ...
Cinema reviews

User 4 December 2023, 20:05
Кассадағы қыздар өте нашар екен. Адамға жауап беру дегенді білмейді. 00:10 сеанска бос орындар болсада жоқ деп кіргізбеді
Dariga Jakenova 22 January 2024, 08:20
Кассадағы қыздар алдында клиент тұрғанын ұмытқан секілді, керсінше, артып қойған міндеті бар сияқты, дөрекі сөйлейді, қанша сыпайы сөйлесең де өзіңе… Read more…
16 votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Films at the Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza cinema

Today 30
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
14:30 from 1500 ₸ 17:30 from 1500 ₸ 00:10 from 1500 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:20 from 1500 ₸ 17:10 from 1500 ₸ 19:00 from 1500 ₸ 20:50 from 1500 ₸ 22:40 from 1500 ₸ 23:50 from 1500 ₸ 00:40 from 1500 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
19:20 from 1500 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
