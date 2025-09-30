Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Turkistan Cinemas Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza Cinema Showtimes

Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza Cinema Showtimes

Today 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
14:30 from 1500 ₸ 17:30 from 1500 ₸ 00:10 from 1500 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:20 from 1500 ₸ 17:10 from 1500 ₸ 19:00 from 1500 ₸ 20:50 from 1500 ₸ 22:40 from 1500 ₸ 23:50 from 1500 ₸ 00:40 from 1500 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
19:20 from 1500 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:30 from 1500 ₸ 19:50 from 1500 ₸
Rogue
Rogue Family 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
16:40 from 1500 ₸
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
14:50 from 1500 ₸ 18:30 from 1500 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
18:00 from 1500 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
16:20 from 1500 ₸
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
22:20 from 1500 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KK
20:20 from 1500 ₸ 21:50 from 1500 ₸ 22:30 from 1500 ₸ 00:30 from 1500 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more