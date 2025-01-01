Menu
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza Cinema (Turkistan) on the map

All about the cinema
Prime Cinema 160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
5
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
