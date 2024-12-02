Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Turkistan Cinemas Prime Cinema

Prime Cinema

Turkistan
Address
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
Show on map
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
8.1 Rate
15 votes
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Prime Cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 5 sessions
10:10 from 1500 ₸ 12:40 from 1500 ₸ 14:50 from 1500 ₸ 16:50 from 1500 ₸ ...
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 5 sessions
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 15:55 from 1500 ₸ 17:55 from 1500 ₸ 21:50 from 1500 ₸ ...
Altered
Altered
Today 1 session
12:10 from 1500 ₸ ...
Caught Stealing
Caught Stealing
Today 1 session
10:00 from 1500 ₸ ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

Zarina Kanat 2 December 2024, 20:11
18ге толмағандарды ата анасыз кіргізбейміз дейді. Қасында үлкен адам болса да. Босқа уақытымызды алып.
Жамолиддин Асанов 23 February 2023, 21:06
Кинотеатр классный супер я даволен. Своим просмотром
Reviews Write review
15 votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Rate

Films at the Prime Cinema cinema

Today 30 Tomorrow 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2025, USA
2D, RU
10:10 from 1500 ₸ 12:40 from 1500 ₸ 14:50 from 1500 ₸ 16:50 from 1500 ₸ 23:55 from 1500 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1500 ₸ 15:55 from 1500 ₸ 17:55 from 1500 ₸ 21:50 from 1500 ₸ 23:55 from 1500 ₸
Altered
Altered Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Canada
2D, RU
12:10 from 1500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more