Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Address
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
Show on map
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
8.1
Rate
15
votes
In overall ranking
1
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
at the Prime Cinema cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 5 sessions
10:10
from 1500 ₸
12:40
from 1500 ₸
14:50
from 1500 ₸
16:50
from 1500 ₸
...
Agent & Irbis
Today 5 sessions
10:00
from 1500 ₸
15:55
from 1500 ₸
17:55
from 1500 ₸
21:50
from 1500 ₸
...
Altered
Today 1 session
12:10
from 1500 ₸
...
Caught Stealing
Today 1 session
10:00
from 1500 ₸
...
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 1500 ₸
Tomorrow
from 1500 ₸
Cinema reviews
Zarina Kanat
2 December 2024, 20:11
18ге толмағандарды ата анасыз кіргізбейміз дейді. Қасында үлкен адам болса да. Босқа уақытымызды алып.
Жамолиддин Асанов
23 February 2023, 21:06
Кинотеатр классный супер я даволен. Своим просмотром
Reviews
Write review
Films at the Prime Cinema cinema
Today
30
Tomorrow
1
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Film
How do I book tickets?
Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
10:10
from 1500 ₸
12:40
from 1500 ₸
14:50
from 1500 ₸
16:50
from 1500 ₸
23:55
from 1500 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1500 ₸
15:55
from 1500 ₸
17:55
from 1500 ₸
21:50
from 1500 ₸
23:55
from 1500 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
12:10
from 1500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
