Kinoafisha Turkistan
Cinemas
Prime Cinema
Prime Cinema Cinema Reviews
Prime Cinema Cinema Reviews
About the cinema
Prime Cinema Cinema Reviews
Comments
Жамолиддин Асанов
23 February 2023, 21:06
Кинотеатр классный супер я даволен. Своим просмотром
23 February 2023, 21:06
User
19 July 2023, 07:43
Фильм бомба мне понравилось
19 July 2023, 07:43
Ербол Калдыбеков
4 November 2024, 15:57
Керемет
4 November 2024, 15:57
mjk79
23 November 2024, 18:05
Отличный кинотеатр!👍🏻
23 November 2024, 18:05
Zarina Kanat
2 December 2024, 20:11
18ге толмағандарды ата анасыз кіргізбейміз дейді. Қасында үлкен адам болса да. Босқа уақытымызды алып.
2 December 2024, 20:11
zaharcunarev9
2 January 2025, 16:30
отличная
2 January 2025, 16:30
