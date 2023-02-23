Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Turkistan Cinemas Prime Cinema Prime Cinema Cinema Reviews

Prime Cinema Cinema Reviews

Prime Cinema Cinema Reviews All about the cinema
Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Жамолиддин Асанов 23 February 2023, 21:06
Vote
Кинотеатр классный супер я даволен. Своим просмотром
23 February 2023, 21:06 Reply
User 19 July 2023, 07:43
Vote
Фильм бомба мне понравилось
19 July 2023, 07:43 Reply
Ербол Калдыбеков 4 November 2024, 15:57
Vote
Керемет
4 November 2024, 15:57 Reply
mjk79 23 November 2024, 18:05
Vote
Отличный кинотеатр!👍🏻
23 November 2024, 18:05 Reply
Zarina Kanat 2 December 2024, 20:11
Vote
18ге толмағандарды ата анасыз кіргізбейміз дейді. Қасында үлкен адам болса да. Босқа уақытымызды алып.
2 December 2024, 20:11 Reply
zaharcunarev9 2 January 2025, 16:30
Vote
отличная
2 January 2025, 16:30 Reply
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza 7 comments
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more