Menu
Kinoafisha
Turkistan, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Turkistan
Cinemas
Prime Cinema
Prime Cinema Cinema (Turkistan) on the map
Prime Cinema Cinema (Turkistan) on the map
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Prime Cinema Cinema (Turkistan) on the map
All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map
Cinemas Nearby
3.5
km
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree