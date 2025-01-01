Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Baikonur Cinemas Zvezda

Zvezda

Baikonur
Address
g. Baykonur, ul. Abaya, 1V
Show on map
Phone

+7 (776) 862-99-19

Call
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
few votes Rate
0 vote
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists

Cinema reviews

No reviews
Write review
0 vote
Rate
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more