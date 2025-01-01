Menu
Kinokontsertnyy zal «Saturn»
Baykonur, ul. im General-polkovnika A.A.Maksimova,10
600 meters
Zvezda
g. Baykonur, ul. Abaya, 1V
1.7 km
Zhіbek zholy 3D
g. Kyzylorda, ul. Baytursynova, 49, TRTs «Zhіbek zholy», 3 etazh
192 km
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
195 km
Aizhuldyz Cinema
Kyzylordinskaya oblast, Shieliyskiy rayon, poselok Shieli, TTs «Bereke» 1, 3 etazh, ul. Abylayhan 2 ·
313 km
MovieStar
g. Satpaev, ulitsa Abaya 19
410 km
Esentay
Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
411 km
Esentay Cinema
bulv. Garyshkerler, 15, Zhezkazgan
414 km
Kinoplexx Golden Family
g. Zhezkazgan, bulv. Garyshkerler, 41
471 km
Kinopark 4 Khanshaiym Plaza
g. Turkestan, TRTs "Khanshaiym Plaza", ul. B. Sattarhanova, 33a
474 km
Prime Cinema
160-y kvartal, 419, TRTs Turan Mall
478 km
Tomaris Cinema
g. Urgench, ul. Islama Karimova, 57
501 km
