Русский English
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall

Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall

Kyzylorda
Address
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
Phone

8 (778) 833-93-96

Tickets from 1500 ₸
Network

Kinopark Theatres
9.2 Rate
11 votes
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall cinema
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 4 sessions
14:00 from 1500 ₸ 16:00 from 1500 ₸ 17:40 from 5000 ₸ 18:00 from 1500 ₸ ...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
14:20 from 1500 ₸ ...
Junglilau
Junglilau
Today 6 sessions
14:00 from 1500 ₸ 15:50 from 1500 ₸ 17:10 from 1500 ₸ 17:40 from 1500 ₸ ...
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
Today 2 sessions
14:30 from 5000 ₸ 17:10 from 1500 ₸ ...
Cinema reviews

Nurali Bakutzhan 15 December 2022, 12:40
Мен қазақпын, қазақ мектебінде оқимын, Қазақстанда тұрамын. Неге "Аватар2" қазақшасын көре алмаймын? Қазақша сеансы неге аз және қолайсыз… Read more…
Nurali Bakutzhan 15 December 2022, 12:33
"Аватар 2" неге қазақшасын қоймайсыздар? Түсте де, кешке де неге орысша? Неге орысшасын көп қоясыздар?
11 votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Films at the Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall cinema

Tomorrow 30
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
14:00 from 1500 ₸ 16:00 from 1500 ₸ 17:40 from 5000 ₸ 18:00 from 1500 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:20 from 1500 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
14:00 from 1500 ₸ 15:50 from 1500 ₸ 17:10 from 1500 ₸ 17:40 from 1500 ₸ 19:30 from 1500 ₸ 19:50 from 6000 ₸ 20:10 from 1500 ₸ 21:20 from 1500 ₸ 22:00 from 1500 ₸ 23:10 from 1500 ₸ 23:50 from 1500 ₸
