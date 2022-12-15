Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Kyzylorda
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
Kyzylorda
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Address
g. Kyzylorda, TRTs Aray City Mall, ul. Nazarbaeva, 13a
Show on map
Phone
8 (778) 833-93-96
Call
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Network
Kinopark Theatres
9.2
Rate
11
votes
In overall ranking
1
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
at the Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall cinema
Agent & Irbis
Today 4 sessions
14:00
from 1500 ₸
16:00
from 1500 ₸
17:40
from 5000 ₸
18:00
from 1500 ₸
...
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 1 session
14:20
from 1500 ₸
...
Junglilau
Today 6 sessions
14:00
from 1500 ₸
15:50
from 1500 ₸
17:10
from 1500 ₸
17:40
from 1500 ₸
...
One Battle After Another
Today 2 sessions
14:30
from 5000 ₸
17:10
from 1500 ₸
...
All showtimes and tickets
Tomorrow
from 1500 ₸
Cinema reviews
Nurali Bakutzhan
15 December 2022, 12:40
Мен қазақпын, қазақ мектебінде оқимын, Қазақстанда тұрамын. Неге "Аватар2" қазақшасын көре алмаймын? Қазақша сеансы неге аз және қолайсыз…
Read more…
Nurali Bakutzhan
15 December 2022, 12:33
"Аватар 2" неге қазақшасын қоймайсыздар? Түсте де, кешке де неге орысша? Неге орысшасын көп қоясыздар?
Reviews
Write review
11
votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Rate
Films at the Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall cinema
Tomorrow
30
Format
All
KK
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Film
How do I book tickets?
Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
14:00
from 1500 ₸
16:00
from 1500 ₸
17:40
from 5000 ₸
18:00
from 1500 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:20
from 1500 ₸
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
14:00
from 1500 ₸
15:50
from 1500 ₸
17:10
from 1500 ₸
17:40
from 1500 ₸
19:30
from 1500 ₸
19:50
from 6000 ₸
20:10
from 1500 ₸
21:20
from 1500 ₸
22:00
from 1500 ₸
23:10
from 1500 ₸
23:50
from 1500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree