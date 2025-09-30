Menu
Kinoafisha
Kyzylorda, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Kyzylorda
Cinemas
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall Cinema Showtimes
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall Cinema Showtimes
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Tomorrow
30
Format
All
KK
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Film
How do I book tickets?
Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
14:00
from 1500 ₸
16:00
from 1500 ₸
17:40
from 5000 ₸
18:00
from 1500 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:20
from 1500 ₸
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
14:00
from 1500 ₸
15:50
from 1500 ₸
17:10
from 1500 ₸
17:40
from 1500 ₸
19:30
from 1500 ₸
19:50
from 6000 ₸
20:10
from 1500 ₸
21:20
from 1500 ₸
22:00
from 1500 ₸
23:10
from 1500 ₸
23:50
from 1500 ₸
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
14:30
from 5000 ₸
17:10
from 1500 ₸
Qaitadan
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
14:00
from 1500 ₸
16:00
from 1500 ₸
21:00
from 1500 ₸
Rogue
Family
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:20
from 1500 ₸
19:10
from 1500 ₸
Splitsville
Comedy
2025, USA
2D, RU
23:40
from 1500 ₸
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
17:10
from 1500 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:20
from 1500 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
13:40
from 1500 ₸
15:30
from 1500 ₸
17:20
from 1500 ₸
19:10
from 1500 ₸
20:00
from 1500 ₸
21:00
from 1500 ₸
21:50
from 1500 ₸
22:50
from 1500 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Drama
2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KK
18:00
from 1500 ₸
19:00
from 1500 ₸
20:10
from 1500 ₸
21:10
from 1500 ₸
22:20
from 1500 ₸
23:00
from 1500 ₸
23:30
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree