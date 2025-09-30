Menu
Kinoplexx 8 Aray City Mall Cinema Showtimes

Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
14:00 from 1500 ₸ 16:00 from 1500 ₸ 17:40 from 5000 ₸ 18:00 from 1500 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
2D, RU
14:20 from 1500 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
14:00 from 1500 ₸ 15:50 from 1500 ₸ 17:10 from 1500 ₸ 17:40 from 1500 ₸ 19:30 from 1500 ₸ 19:50 from 6000 ₸ 20:10 from 1500 ₸ 21:20 from 1500 ₸ 22:00 from 1500 ₸ 23:10 from 1500 ₸ 23:50 from 1500 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
14:30 from 5000 ₸ 17:10 from 1500 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
14:00 from 1500 ₸ 16:00 from 1500 ₸ 21:00 from 1500 ₸
Rogue
Rogue Family 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:20 from 1500 ₸ 19:10 from 1500 ₸
Splitsville
Splitsville Comedy 2025, USA
2D, RU
23:40 from 1500 ₸
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
17:10 from 1500 ₸
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:20 from 1500 ₸
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
13:40 from 1500 ₸ 15:30 from 1500 ₸ 17:20 from 1500 ₸ 19:10 from 1500 ₸ 20:00 from 1500 ₸ 21:00 from 1500 ₸ 21:50 from 1500 ₸ 22:50 from 1500 ₸
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
2D, KK
18:00 from 1500 ₸ 19:00 from 1500 ₸ 20:10 from 1500 ₸ 21:10 from 1500 ₸ 22:20 from 1500 ₸ 23:00 from 1500 ₸ 23:30 from 1500 ₸
