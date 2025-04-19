Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Shymkent Cinemas Kinoplexx 9 City Mall

Kinoplexx 9 City Mall

Shymkent
Address
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
Show on map
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites

Network

Kinoplexx
7.7 Rate
16 votes
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes at the Kinoplexx 9 City Mall cinema
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 5 sessions
15:40 from 2000 ₸ 17:50 from 2000 ₸ 20:00 from 2000 ₸ 22:10 from 2000 ₸ ...
Junglilau
Junglilau
Today 6 sessions
15:10 from 1500 ₸ 17:20 from 1500 ₸ 19:20 from 1500 ₸ 21:20 from 1500 ₸ ...
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
Today 3 sessions
17:40 from 2000 ₸ 20:50 from 2000 ₸ 00:00 from 2000 ₸ ...
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
Today 1 session
15:20 from 1500 ₸ ...
All showtimes and tickets

Cinema reviews

Егор Сманнов 19 April 2025, 18:27
Который раз ходим в этот кинотеатр, ужасно грубое обращение персонала ,ощущение как будто на каком-то режимном объекте куда пошёл зачем это зачем то… Read more…
Aidana Tulusbekova 30 October 2024, 13:36
Это ужас какой-то!!! Реклама 30 мин😡захотела встать и уйти!!! Больше не приду
Reviews Write review
16 votes
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Rate

Films at the Kinoplexx 9 City Mall cinema

Today 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets? Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
15:40 from 2000 ₸ 17:50 from 2000 ₸ 20:00 from 2000 ₸ 22:10 from 2000 ₸ 00:20 from 2000 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:10 from 1500 ₸ 17:20 from 1500 ₸ 19:20 from 1500 ₸ 21:20 from 1500 ₸ 22:10 from 1500 ₸ 23:20 from 1500 ₸ 00:10 from 1500 ₸ 01:20 from 1500 ₸
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
2D, RU
17:40 from 2000 ₸ 20:50 from 2000 ₸ 00:00 from 2000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Splitsville
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more