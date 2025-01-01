Menu
Русский English
Cancel

Cinemas Nearby

Find cinemas near you

Allow the browser to determine your location.

Determine Location
Your location:undetermined
Refresh
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
1.8 km
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2.4 km
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
5 km
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
5.4 km
Pixel Family Cinema
g. Shymkent, ​ul. T. Ryskulova 49A, TRTs «Sever», 3-y etazh
6.2 km
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
6.5 km
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
8.1 km
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
11.6 km
NAVRUZ CINEMA
g. Gazalkent, ul. Amira Timura, Torgovo-ofisnyy kompleks «NAVRUZ»
83.3 km
Mega Cinema
Yunusabad
106 km
CinemaPlex
Bogishamol, 260
107 km
Asia
g. Tashkent, Yunus-Abadskiy r-n, 4 kvartal
107 km
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more