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Kinoafisha Shymkent Cinemas Nezavisimyy teatr «Razrabotka»

Nezavisimyy teatr «Razrabotka»

Shymkent
Address
1/1 Sayramskaya St, Sairam District, Shymkent, Turkestan Region, 160000, Kazakhstan
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Tickets from 2000 ₸
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About the cinema

Независимый театр «Разработка» is a small independent theatre and cultural space in Shymkent, located at 1/1 Sayramskaya Street. It serves as an art venue focused on original and experimental productions, small-scale performances, local film screenings, workshops and community events. The venue operates as a grassroots cultural hub rather than a commercial multiplex; programming emphasizes independent theatre, auteur cinema and experimental projects. The space is intimate, typically with one or a few small halls, and does not feature large-format commercial technologies such as IMAX or Dolby Cinema.
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Tickets from 2000 ₸
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Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
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Showtimes at the Nezavisimyy teatr «Razrabotka» cinema
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Today 1 session
19:00 from 2000 ₸ ...
All showtimes and tickets

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Films at the Nezavisimyy teatr «Razrabotka» cinema

Sat 4 Sun 12 Sat 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2004, USA
2D
19:00 from 2000 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
They Will Kill You
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
2026, Russia, Romantic
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Tutor
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
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