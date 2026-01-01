Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Shymkent
Cinemas
Nezavisimyy teatr «Razrabotka»
Nezavisimyy teatr «Razrabotka» Cinema (Shymkent) on the map
Nezavisimyy teatr «Razrabotka» Cinema (Shymkent) on the map
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Nezavisimyy teatr «Razrabotka» Cinema (Shymkent) on the map
All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map
Cinemas Nearby
500
meters
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRC Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
5
1.1
km
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
5
3.1
km
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRC Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
5
4.1
km
Pixel Family Cinema
g. Shymkent, ul. T. Ryskulova 49A, TRC «Sever», 3-y etazh
5
4.1
km
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
5
4.2
km
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRC Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
5
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
2026, Russia, Romantic
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree