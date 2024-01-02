Menu
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
Shymkent
Address
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
Phone
+7 (7252) 98-21-69
Tickets from 1700 ₸
7.7
11
votes
1
Tickets from 1700 ₸
Showtimes
at the Galaxy Cinema Shymkent cinema
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Today 1 session
19:45
from 2100 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Today 6 sessions
12:10
from 1700 ₸
16:00
from 1900 ₸
17:40
from 1900 ₸
19:35
from 2100 ₸
Altered
Today 1 session
18:05
from 2100 ₸
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Today 3 sessions
10:10
from 1700 ₸
13:00
from 1700 ₸
16:20
from 1900 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 1700 ₸
Tomorrow
from 900 ₸
Cinema reviews
akmaral.issayeva
2 January 2024, 16:41
2 января 2023, сегодня сходили на мультфильм -
"Великолепная пятерка" и только перед началом сеанса обратили внимание, что очень дорогие…
Arsen Nurgaliev
25 May 2023, 17:04
Расписание на 25.05.2023 стоит фильм собрал друзей семью всей больщей компанией поехали в этот кинотеатр где грубият кассир говорит что нет у нас таких фильмов смотри что включим.
Films at the Galaxy Cinema Shymkent cinema
Today
30
Tomorrow
1
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2025, USA
2D, RU
19:45
from 2100 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KZ
12:10
from 1700 ₸
16:00
from 1900 ₸
17:40
from 1900 ₸
19:35
from 2100 ₸
21:20
from 2100 ₸
23:10
from 2100 ₸
Altered
Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Canada
2D, RU
18:05
from 2100 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
