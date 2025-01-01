Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Shymkent Cinemas Galaxy Cinema Shymkent Galaxy Cinema Shymkent Cinema (Shymkent) on the map

Galaxy Cinema Shymkent Cinema (Shymkent) on the map

Galaxy Cinema Shymkent Cinema (Shymkent) on the map All about the cinema
View cinemas on the map

Cinemas Nearby

3.9 km
Pixel Family Cinema g. Shymkent, ​ul. T. Ryskulova 49A, TRTs «Sever», 3-y etazh
5
4.6 km
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
5
5.1 km
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
5
5.2 km
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
5
6.2 km
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
5
6.4 km
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
5
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Splitsville
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more