Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha Shymkent
Cinemas
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
Shymkent
All cinemas
Nearby
On map
Ratings
About the cinema
Showtimes
Map
Reviews
Address
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
Show on map
Phone
+7 775 406 6884
Call
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Network
Kinopark Theatres
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Parking
few votes
Rate
5
votes
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Add to Favourites
Already in favourites
Convenient schedule - show the cinema at the top of lists
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
at the Kinopark 5 Hyper House cinema
Agent & Irbis
Today 2 sessions
15:10
from 1500 ₸
16:30
from 1500 ₸
...
Junglilau
Today 6 sessions
16:40
from 1500 ₸
18:40
from 1500 ₸
20:40
from 1500 ₸
21:20
from 1500 ₸
...
One Battle After Another
Today 2 sessions
13:30
from 1500 ₸
18:30
from 1500 ₸
...
Qaitadan
Today 3 sessions
14:40
from 1500 ₸
16:50
from 1500 ₸
19:20
from 1500 ₸
...
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 1500 ₸
Cinema reviews
Adilet lesbai
1 April 2024, 11:50
Өте қолайлы сайт.Кино уақыттары өте ыңғайлы қойылған.Театр залдары және кинолар өте сапалы.
Reviews
Write review
5
votes
Rate
Films at the Kinopark 5 Hyper House cinema
Today
30
Format
All
KK
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Film
How do I book tickets?
Click a showtime and book tickets for the best seats online
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Agent & Irbis
Comedy, Action
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
15:10
from 1500 ₸
16:30
from 1500 ₸
Junglilau
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
16:40
from 1500 ₸
18:40
from 1500 ₸
20:40
from 1500 ₸
21:20
from 1500 ₸
22:00
from 1500 ₸
22:40
from 1500 ₸
23:20
from 1500 ₸
00:10
from 1500 ₸
00:40
from 1500 ₸
01:20
from 1500 ₸
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
2D, RU
13:30
from 1500 ₸
18:30
from 1500 ₸
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree