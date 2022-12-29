Menu
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet

Shymkent
Address
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
Phone

+7 (778) 553-47-88

Tickets from 1500 ₸
Network

Kinopark Theatres
Bar
Located in a shopping centre
Parking
8.1 Rate
10 votes
Tickets from 1500 ₸
Showtimes at the Kinopark 5 Mega Planet cinema
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
Today 3 sessions
16:40 from 1500 ₸ 18:40 from 1500 ₸ 20:40 from 1500 ₸ ...
Junglilau
Junglilau
Today 6 sessions
15:10 from 1500 ₸ 17:10 from 1500 ₸ 19:10 from 1500 ₸ 20:30 from 1500 ₸ ...
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
Today 1 session
14:40 from 1500 ₸ ...
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
Today 3 sessions
14:50 from 1500 ₸ 18:50 from 1500 ₸ 21:00 from 1500 ₸ ...
Cinema reviews

Азамат Рахметов 29 December 2022, 18:09
Здравствуйте, объясните пожалуйста почему пускают детей которым даже и 5 лет нет на фильм Аватар? Сеанс в 21 00, слезы сопли крики, что за???? Почему… Read more…
10 votes
Films at the Kinopark 5 Mega Planet cinema

Today 30
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis Comedy, Action 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, RU
16:40 from 1500 ₸ 18:40 from 1500 ₸ 20:40 from 1500 ₸
Junglilau
Junglilau Comedy 2025, Kazakhstan
2D, KK
15:10 from 1500 ₸ 17:10 from 1500 ₸ 19:10 from 1500 ₸ 20:30 from 1500 ₸ 21:20 from 1500 ₸ 22:30 from 1500 ₸ 23:20 from 1500 ₸ 00:30 from 1500 ₸ 01:20 from 1500 ₸
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train Action, Animation, Comedy 2025, France
2D, RU
14:40 from 1500 ₸
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
Аш пен тоқ
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
Zhas emes zhubaylar
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Splitsville
Splitsville
2025, USA, Comedy
