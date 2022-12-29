Menu
Kinoafisha Shymkent
Cinemas
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet Cinema Reviews
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet Cinema Reviews
Азамат Рахметов
29 December 2022, 18:09
Здравствуйте, объясните пожалуйста почему пускают детей которым даже и 5 лет нет на фильм Аватар? Сеанс в 21 00, слезы сопли крики, что за???? Почему не проверяют возраст молодежи которым нет и 18 лет, хотя изначально было написано что должны быть под сопровождением взрослых, но детей какого ..... Вы запускаете... Вообще отсутствует культура!!!
